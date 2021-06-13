Cancel
Sebring, FL

Events on the Sebring calendar

Posted by 
Sebring News Alert
Sebring News Alert
 7 days ago

(SEBRING, FL) Live events are coming to Sebring.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sebring:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9dJT_0aT3vaLH00

Tommy Brandt @ New Years Eve Block Party & Car Show

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Tommy Brandt is a Country and Christian Band from b'Nashville, Tennessee'

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmouJ_0aT3vaLH00

USDC Drift for America

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 Midway Dr, Sebring, FL

USDC Is back at Sebring International Raceway -2 tracks (Turn 17 and inside of 15-16) - Tandem, Advance, and Beginner Classes -Roll in at 6am CLICK HERE for our COVID-19 Protocol

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLUam_0aT3vaLH00

Heartland Race Series 2021

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 4200 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL

The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations are ready to get communities back on the move with the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KICl6_0aT3vaLH00

Volunteer at GFNY Florida Sebring 2021

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 355 W Center Ave, Sebring, FL 33870

Volunteering at the GFNY Florida is a fun experience, with camaraderie, goodwill and excitement.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KhRC_0aT3vaLH00

Racquet Arcade Summer Camp

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2222 Golf Hammock Dr, Sebring, FL

Summer Camp Information Date: June 7 – Aug 6 Where: Golf Hammock Country Club 2222 Golf Hammock Drive Sebring, Florida When: Mondays through Fridays 10…

Learn More
Sebring News Alert

Sebring News Alert

Sebring, FL
23
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sebring News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

