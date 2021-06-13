What’s up Enid: Local events calendar

(ENID, OK) Enid has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Enid:

Katie and Kelly Duo at The Moose Lodge Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 E Purdue Ave, Enid, OK

Music event in Enid, OK by Katie Ballew & Kelly Ray Potts Country Duo on Saturday, November 13 2021

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 W Maine St suite b, Enid, OK

Commercial Retail/Service Building | Fir St./US 64 Frontage | Perry, Noble Co., OKRestaurant Equipment AUCTIONThursday June 17, 2021 10:00 a.m.Auction Location: 1510 Fir St., Perry, OK Preview...

OC (Pepper Spray) & Managing Aggressive Behavior Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

A class for those who carry or want to carry an intermediate self-defense tool.

Enid Pride 2021 Planning Committee Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1201 W Willow Rd, Enid, OK

Enid Pride planning committee will gather and help plan this year's Enid Pride which will be held on Oct 16th, 2021. Location and time to be determined. The meeting will be held at Autry...

Concealed Carry Concepts Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

A handgun license class is only the beginning. There is so much more an armed citizen needs to know. This is the class for you!