Pine Bluff, AR

What’s up Pine Bluff: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are coming to Pine Bluff.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pine Bluff area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXGnf_0aT3vRLc00

Canaan Christian Center Sunday Service

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

At Canaan Christian Center our goal is to raise up a local church that will teach the Word God with simplicity and understanding, preparing God’s people to live according to His standard of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmvFL_0aT3vRLc00

B.T.C. - Sunday Evening Bible Study

White Hall, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:50 PM

B.T.C. - Sunday Evening Bible Study at 7122 Sheridan Rd, White Hall, AR 71602-3222, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 05:15 pm to 05:50 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEtoe_0aT3vRLc00

Arts & Science Center — Opening Reception - 2021 ANNUAL PINE BLUFF ART LEAGUE EXHIBITION

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 S Main St #4903, Pine Bluff, AR

Exhibition showcases the best of the Pine Bluff Art League. The independent juror will award Best in Show, First, Second, and Third Place prizes, as well as Honorable Mention.

Sunday PM Worship

White Hall, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Worship to God is expressed through the songs we sing, praying for people's needs and through the preaching of God's Word. At Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, we align with the King James...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhBwd_0aT3vRLc00

Auditions & Performances: "9 to 5 The Musical" @ ASC

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 701 South Main Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas opens Auditions to "9 to 5 the Musical" in April and Performances in August, 2021.

Pine Bluff Dispatch

ABOUT

With Pine Bluff Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pine Bluff, AR
Government
