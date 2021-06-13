Coming soon: Fort Walton Beach events
(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Fort Walton Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Walton Beach:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Address: 116 Perry Avenue Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Young Dolph feat Charisma Mufasa LIVE Hosted by Karlie Redd at Club Vibe in Fort Walton Beach Florida
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
We would like to announce our Senior Graduation for the Class of 2021, Thursday, May 27th at 7:00 pm. The graduation will take place in the Calvary Baptist Church auditorium. Carl Vonnoh, Jr. will...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM
Address: 142 Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Inspired Movement Emerald Coast (IMEC) is excited to announce our first workshop and social in the Emerald Coast Region!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 573 Santa Rosa Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Dress to Impress and enjoy the night with all the best local service industry. For one night only leave all responsibility at the door......
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM
Address: 1995 Miracle Strip Parkway East (aka U.S. Highway 98 East), Ft Walton Beach, FL 32548
SMSgt Tiffany Prophet is Retiring from the military after 20 years of combined military service.(Active Duty, Traditional Reserves, & IMA)