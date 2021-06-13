Live events coming up in Wausau

(WAUSAU, WI) Live events are lining up on the Wausau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wausau area:

Max Plays Trails End! Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3901 Sherman Rd, Wausau, WI

I’ll be playing your classic rock favorites on the beautiful deck!

Wisconsin Woodchucks vs. Madison Mallards Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:35 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:35 PM

Address: 324 E Wausau Ave, Wausau, WI

Buy Wisconsin Woodchucks vs. Madison Mallards tickets to see baseball live and in-person on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 6:35 pm at Athletic Park - WI in Wausau, WI.

Copy of What is DNA Based, Personalized Nutrition? Wausau, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 3904 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401

What is DNA Based, Personalized Nutrition? Check out the ID Life movement. What sets ID Life apart?

Celebration of life Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 302 Spruce St, Wausau, WI

Here is Annie Yunk’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Annie Yunk of Mosinee, Wisconsin, born in Wausau, Wisconsin, who...

2nd Annual Color Me For A Cure (5K Walk/Run) Wausau, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2501 North Mountain Road, Wausau, WI 54401

Come get covered in colors and enjoy live music and drinks all in the name of raising money for Adrenal Cortical Cancer (ACC) research!