Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau Today

Live events coming up in Wausau

Posted by 
Wausau Today
Wausau Today
 7 days ago

(WAUSAU, WI) Live events are lining up on the Wausau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wausau area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45c8IN_0aT3vLIU00

Max Plays Trails End!

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3901 Sherman Rd, Wausau, WI

I’ll be playing your classic rock favorites on the beautiful deck!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkU5K_0aT3vLIU00

Wisconsin Woodchucks vs. Madison Mallards

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:35 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:35 PM

Address: 324 E Wausau Ave, Wausau, WI

Buy Wisconsin Woodchucks vs. Madison Mallards tickets to see baseball live and in-person on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 6:35 pm at Athletic Park - WI in Wausau, WI.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCKMx_0aT3vLIU00

Copy of What is DNA Based, Personalized Nutrition?

Wausau, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 3904 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401

What is DNA Based, Personalized Nutrition? Check out the ID Life movement. What sets ID Life apart?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4SKq_0aT3vLIU00

Celebration of life

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 302 Spruce St, Wausau, WI

Here is Annie Yunk’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Annie Yunk of Mosinee, Wisconsin, born in Wausau, Wisconsin, who...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9HXH_0aT3vLIU00

2nd Annual Color Me For A Cure (5K Walk/Run)

Wausau, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2501 North Mountain Road, Wausau, WI 54401

Come get covered in colors and enjoy live music and drinks all in the name of raising money for Adrenal Cortical Cancer (ACC) research!

Learn More
Wausau Today

Wausau Today

Wausau, WI
5
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wausau Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Live Music#Sun Jun#Wisconsin Woodchucks#Madison Mallards#Personalized Nutrition#Id Life#Acc
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
Wausau Today

Check out these homes for sale in Wausau now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Experience the grandeur and majesty of a home that has watched all of Wausau grow around it, been cared for and loved by many
Wausau, WIPosted by
Wausau Today

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wausau

(WAUSAU, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Wausau, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist Oil at 301 W Thomas St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3001 Schofield Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.