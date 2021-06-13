PONGO POETRY: My Once Upon a Time

It almost feels as though no one in Hollywood is willing to admit that a great number of the elites, and the fans, have been kissing up to Quentin Tarantino for years since he came out with a couple of big hits when he started out. But at this point, people are seriously considering the idea of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood being his last movie as something worth contemplating and discussing. It’s true that his movies have made a great deal of money and have influenced a good deal of pop culture, but all in all, if this last movie is how he goes out if he’s too worried about his precious reputation to create another movie that people would flock to simply because of his name and not speak one ill word about simply because it’s HIS movie, then boohoo. Seriously, Tarantino is worried about his reputation at this point?