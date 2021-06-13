Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

PONGO POETRY: My Once Upon a Time

By Editor
southseattleemerald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry.

southseattleemerald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry Project#Mental Health#Crickets#Pongo Poetry Project#Cstc#The South Seattle Emerald#Bipoc#Rainmaker Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturemereorthodoxy.com

Prolegomena to Poetry

What is poetry? A poet will maintain that it is a noble enterprise; a numinous expression of the true, the good, and the beautiful. That may be an accurate assessment, but what one is still left wondering just what it is?. Poetry, we are told, is a noun. But like...
Books & Literaturemereorthodoxy.com

Category: Poetry

A poem is a thought that comes out sounding good, and lingers awhile; But it doesn’t have to rhyme, Though it could What is poetry? A poet will maintain that it is a noble enterprise; a numinous expression of the... FeaturedPoetryReviews (Books) Reading Emily Dickinson with Job. A few months...
Societyhannapub.com

Letter to the Editor: Once upon a time

Once upon a time, in a land called America, people were free to make choices. Opportunity abounded to all. Equal opportunity. Not equal results, but equal opportunity. Once upon a time...four words that usually begin a fairy tale. But now they tell of how a nation, our nation, has changed.
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Havre dance recitals return with 'Once Upon A Time' show

This weekend, Havre's Studio of Dance and Arts is bringing the fun and fantasy of the silver screen to the stage with its latest recital, "Once Upon A Time." Christina Lickfold, president of the studio's board of directors, said the show is loosely based on the works of Disney and other films. The show will feature multiple styles of dance from ballet to jazz. Lickfold said the show will feature nearly every style one could think of.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Once Upon a Time in Hollywood May Tarantino’s Final Movie

It almost feels as though no one in Hollywood is willing to admit that a great number of the elites, and the fans, have been kissing up to Quentin Tarantino for years since he came out with a couple of big hits when he started out. But at this point, people are seriously considering the idea of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood being his last movie as something worth contemplating and discussing. It’s true that his movies have made a great deal of money and have influenced a good deal of pop culture, but all in all, if this last movie is how he goes out if he’s too worried about his precious reputation to create another movie that people would flock to simply because of his name and not speak one ill word about simply because it’s HIS movie, then boohoo. Seriously, Tarantino is worried about his reputation at this point?
Saint Petersburg, FLABC Action News

Once Upon a Shine

Find your pride while getting lost in the streets of St. Pete on a SHINE mural scavenger hunt hosted by your favorite drag performer, Matthew McGee. Follow video clues from one mural to another in search of Cinderella’s missing stiletto. Download the free PixelStix app and decipher the clues as...
Books & Literatureabilenetx.gov

Once Upon a Storytime

Join your South Branch Library or another Once Upon a Storytime session as we welcome a brand new guest with superhero Spider-Gwen! She'll be on hand to share great stories, poses, and even help with a craft. Plus, she'll be on hand for photo opportunities too. Feel free to come dressed in your own favorite superhero outfit, but don's miss out on this new session that's great for the whole family.
Books & Literatureletterpile.com

Poetry for Kiddos

Brittany is a self-published poet and poetry blogger. She is currently working on a children's picture book about autism spectrum disorder. Poetry itself has been around since the fifteenth century. Back then, most topics were on religion and moral instruction. Once times progressed to the eighteenth century, people began to see literature for children including poetry. Poetry is a magnificent way to express oneself and to open up creative juices to the imagination. Kids thrive on both, and poetry can be extremely therapeutic and help them expand their vocabulary. It's also an enjoyable activity for children to be silly. Poetry doesn't have to be serious. It can be about anything! I think rhyming poetry has a way of capturing little one's attention and draws them into the book world. In today's society, technology rules all. Poetry can help a child to step away from all the noise and think for themselves.
Seattle, WAPosted by
94.5 KATS

Spacelift? Once Upon a Time Fife Needled Seattle

Seattle's Space Needle debuted at the 1962 World's Fair attracting 2.3 million visitors and diners at the time and has enjoyed notoriety ever since, but as Needle attendance waned in the 1970's, did you know in 1978, as reported on October 27 of that year, there was an outside chance the iconic structure was going to be moved to Fife? Fife, er, fat chance, for sure, but it did make the news.
MoviesA.V. Club

Tarantino teases more Hollywood hijinks in Once Upon A Time novelization trailer

Clocking in at just under three hours, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is by no means a short movie. (And no one is calling it a short movie, so stop accusing us of such). But for fans of the film, those who have seen it numerous times at Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, too much is never enough. Margot Robbie, the film’s star, says that a 20-hour cut of the movie exists; though, not even her star power is getting that thing released. All in all, it seems like the most we’re going to get is Tarantino’s novelization of the movie, which, judging by the trailer released today, is loaded with goodies for any trip down Hollywood Blvd.
Books & Literaturetmcpl.org

Week #1 - Once Upon a Summer Reading

This week's theme features Fairy Tales & Folktales!. Stop by the library or board the bookmobile to grab an activity packet and some fun books & tales!. The printable activity packet for this week will be available below beginning on Monday. More information is available HERE. Pop-Up Activities in the...
ScienceJohn Green's tumblr

once-upon-a-side-character

@dailyonce Launch Event: (Day One) Favourite Character: August Booth. “I’ve lived a life of selfishness, cowardice, and dishonesty and only I can cure that. Not magic, not science, just me.”
RecipesForward

My time traveling cookbook

I swirled the last dab of icing on my pumpkin cheesecake, replaced the knife with a pen and scribbled on the top right corner of the recipe: “post(?)-pandemic — first time friends in house.”. Then I breathed a sigh of relief. My pandemic kitchen was officially closed. Annotating recipes is...
TV & Videosspartaindependent.com

DVHS Drama Club streams ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

Don’t miss this musical comedy made famous by Carol Burnette as Princess Winnifred the Woebegone. In the Delaware Valley High School Drama Club’s hilarious tweaking of the fairytale “The Princess and the Pea,” Queen Aggravain has ruled that none may marry until her son, Prince Dauntless marries. However, she has managed to sabotage every princess who comes along.
RelationshipsDaily Trojan

Back In My Day: Spending time with loved ones

The tidbit of advice that I will be discussing today really takes a jab at the heart. In tradition with the gerontology column, all of the quotes that we dissect come from interviews and casual discussion posts with individuals who are in the field of aging, are older adults themselves, or both.