What’s up Grand Island: Local events calendar

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Live events are coming to Grand Island.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Island:

Hear Grand Island - Week 7 - The Midnight Devils w/ Asphalt Valentine & Native Sons Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 404 W 3rd St, Grand Island, NE

Friday July 16th Hear Grand Island - Week 7 Lock up your sisters and get ready to party with the glam rock fury of The Midnight Devils with special guests Asphalt Valentine (Atlanta, GA) and...

Nebraska State Fair Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 700 E Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island, NE

Chicago - The Band Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 700 E Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island, NE

Doors open 1 hour early @ 6:30 PM. 5 Ticket price levels, with Chicago Fan Club Presale & VIP Package opportunities available. All "reserved" seating including floor and concourse stadium seating...

Husker Harvest Days Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Husker Harvest Days is held at our permanent location: Husker Harvest Days 9000 West Husker Highway Wood River, NE 68883

Grand Slam Loft Social- Purchase a three-day wristband or a single day. Grand Island, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 700 East Stolley Park Road, Grand Island, NE 68801

We are selling a three-day pass to the Grand Slam Loft or you can choose a daily pass. A three-day pass is $50 or a daily pass is $25.