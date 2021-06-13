Princeton events coming soon
(PRINCETON, NJ) Princeton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Princeton:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM
Address: 20 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ 08540
Enjoy an evening of community-created entertainment in the form of storytelling and poetic open mic.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 731 Alexander Rd, Suite 103, Princeton, NJ 08540
This Heartsaver CPR AED First Aid course will be held on August 21.
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Address: 4395 Rt. 27, Princeton, NJ 08540
LE/MIL ONLY - PRECISION RED DOT PISTOL - MONDAY JULY 12, 2021
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 731 Alexander Road, Suite 103, Princeton, NJ 08540
Join us on August 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 for this five-session personal empowerment class for kids ages 8-13!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM
Address: 57 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ 08540
Learn how to select, plant, and care for beautiful (low maintenance) native plants to create a bird- and bee-friendly garden and yard!