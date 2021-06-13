Cancel
'UPFRONT' recap: Evers likely to veto bill ending $300 federal unemployment benefit

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers said he's leaning toward vetoing a Republican bill to end a $300 federal unemployment benefit. "I'll take a look at it but certainly leaning that way. The bill is based on who knows? There isn't data to support this," he told "UPFRONT" host Adrienne Pedersen. "This is something we’re seeing all across the country. I'd say it's likely a veto. If there's data to support it, I might think about it but there really isn't."

