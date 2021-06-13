What’s up Lumberton: Local events calendar

(LUMBERTON, NC) Lumberton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lumberton:

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 5130 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC

Ladies & Gents - Casey T Cotton the Piano Man Debuts live in Lumberton NC. at a truly delicious dining venue for your enjoyment. Delicious gourmet pizza combined with the smooth tunes of yours...

Juneteenth Events Lumberton, NC

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1520 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Lumberton, NC

Celebration of the Free - Lumberton\'s first annual Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for Friday, June 18th, a Minority Career Fair held at Lumberton High School. Saturday, June 19th, a Freedom...

EMS Preceptor Scheduling Lumberton, NC

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2158, 5160 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC

Preceptor Scheduling for face-to-face skill sessions for Paramedic Hybrid Class.

Tabernacle Praise and Worship Lumberton, NC

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Tabernacle Praise and Worship is on Facebook. To connect with Tabernacle Praise and Worship, join Facebook today.

Auction: NC - LUMBERTON - 165cars Lumberton, NC

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 4019 NC 72 HWY W, Tel: (910)671-5913, 671-5916. Time: Sales are held Monday at 1000 EDT 08:00 to 17:00MON through FRI, Cars: .