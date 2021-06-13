Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Live events on the horizon in Helena

Posted by 
Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 7 days ago

(HELENA, MT) Live events are coming to Helena.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Helena area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KO48I_0aT3v3Uf00

2021 Ice Cream Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Now!

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from hom, Helena, MT 59601

Ice Cream Solves Everything! Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is July 18, 2021!?! Let’s run (or walk) for Ice Cream!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Y7hw_0aT3v3Uf00

The Lowdown Drifters

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

The Lowdown Drifters formed around a shared love of songwriting with the goal of fostering and furthering the tradition of country music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CeIC_0aT3v3Uf00

HELL'S BELLES, World Famous All-Female AC/DC Tribute Band

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

HELL'S BELLES - committed, ferocious, meticulous, women rock musicians delivering authentic AC/DC.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SazEb_0aT3v3Uf00

Ward Davis (Helena, MT)

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Don't miss Ward Davis live in concert with a full band on July 30th! (Helena, MT) w/ Matt Strachan & The Hoot Owls as opening support.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Pl99_0aT3v3Uf00

Young Dubliners

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Don't miss the world famous Celtic Rock group Young Dubliners live on the Railroad Stage!

Learn More
Helena Daily

Helena Daily

Helena, MT
12
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Songwriting#Celtic Rock#Mt#Sun Jul 07#Hom#National Ice Cream Day#Ac Dc#W Matt Strachan#Dubliners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Check out these homes on the Helena market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS of Helena, surrounding valley, and mountains. This gorgeous condo is move in ready and has kitchen, laundry, master bedroom; master bath;
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(HELENA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Helena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Sunday has sun for Helena — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HELENA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Helena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.