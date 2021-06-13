Live events on the horizon in Helena

(HELENA, MT) Live events are coming to Helena.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Helena area:

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from hom, Helena, MT 59601

Ice Cream Solves Everything! Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is July 18, 2021!?! Let’s run (or walk) for Ice Cream!

The Lowdown Drifters Helena, MT

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

The Lowdown Drifters formed around a shared love of songwriting with the goal of fostering and furthering the tradition of country music.

HELL'S BELLES - committed, ferocious, meticulous, women rock musicians delivering authentic AC/DC.

Ward Davis (Helena, MT) Helena, MT

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Don't miss Ward Davis live in concert with a full band on July 30th! (Helena, MT) w/ Matt Strachan & The Hoot Owls as opening support.

Young Dubliners Helena, MT

Don't miss the world famous Celtic Rock group Young Dubliners live on the Railroad Stage!