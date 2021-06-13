What’s up Coeur D'Alene: Local events calendar

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Coeur D'Alene is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coeur D'Alene:

Destination Dig - Vacation Bible School 2021 Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1604 N W Lee Ct, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Register Here- https://www.freedomfellowshipchurch.org/events-1/vacation-bible-school Vacation Bible School for ages Pre-K through 5th grade. Kids will enjoy bible-based activities such as worship...

North Idaho State Fair Open Horse Show Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4056 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

The North Idaho State Fair Open Horse Show Committee has been working hard to enhance this show to make it one of the best open shows in the area. More prizes and offering more of the classes you...

Storytime: The More We Get Together (Celebrating Friendship) Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Address: 414 W Fort Grounds Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Join us for a fun storytime hour celebrating Friendship and the diversity of our community! We will be reading stories, singing songs, playing games, making crafts, and enjoying a snack. Register...

Champ Camp Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 3258 W Lutherhaven Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Join us for a brand new weekend designed for families who have a child (or children) with developmental or physical needs. Family Champ Camp Weekend is designed for families to spend a fun weekend...

Jonathan Tibbetts LIVE @ Ponderosa Springs Golf Course Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Join me at Ponderosa Springs Golf Course in CDA for Amazing Scenery, Fantastic Food, Drinks and LIVE Music! LIVE Music | Jonathan Tibbetts | 5PM-8PM