Titusville events coming soon
(TITUSVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Titusville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Titusville:
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM
Address: 6350 Horizon Drive, Titusville, FL 32780
A comprehensive class featuring firearms and defense basics along with Florida Law.
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 2204 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL
Brett Stafford Smith @ Orleans Bistro & Bar at Orleans Bistro and Bar, 2204 S Washington Ave, Titusville, United States on Wed Jul 14 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 2073 Garden St, Titusville, FL
We will be having a Country Gospel Concert in Shepherd's Hall. It will be a free concert. Donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be available.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Address: 3335 South Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780
Paradise on Earth Women's Retreat is an all-inclusive, 4-night retreat in a luxurious house on the space coast of sunny Florida, USA
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 3880 S Washington Ave #214, Titusville, FL
This session explores the services specifically available to young adults, age 17-24. Our focus is on active job seekers who are out of school, but we welcome all who are interested in learning...