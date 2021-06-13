Cancel
Titusville, FL

Titusville events coming soon

Posted by 
Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 7 days ago

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Titusville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Titusville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlGzR_0aT3ufeH00

Handgun Defense Fundamentals & Concealed Carry

Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 6350 Horizon Drive, Titusville, FL 32780

A comprehensive class featuring firearms and defense basics along with Florida Law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFzRV_0aT3ufeH00

Brett Stafford Smith @ Orleans Bistro & Bar

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 2204 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL

Brett Stafford Smith @ Orleans Bistro & Bar at Orleans Bistro and Bar, 2204 S Washington Ave, Titusville, United States on Wed Jul 14 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9Hq4_0aT3ufeH00

Country Gospel Concert

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2073 Garden St, Titusville, FL

We will be having a Country Gospel Concert in Shepherd's Hall. It will be a free concert. Donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vADyh_0aT3ufeH00

Paradise on Earth Women's Retreat

Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: 3335 South Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780

Paradise on Earth Women's Retreat is an all-inclusive, 4-night retreat in a luxurious house on the space coast of sunny Florida, USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHVAB_0aT3ufeH00

NextGen Information Session – Titusville

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3880 S Washington Ave #214, Titusville, FL

This session explores the services specifically available to young adults, age 17-24. Our focus is on active job seekers who are out of school, but we welcome all who are interested in learning...

Titusville Today

Titusville Today

Titusville, FL
ABOUT

With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

