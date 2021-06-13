Titusville events coming soon

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Titusville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Titusville:

Handgun Defense Fundamentals & Concealed Carry Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 6350 Horizon Drive, Titusville, FL 32780

A comprehensive class featuring firearms and defense basics along with Florida Law.

Brett Stafford Smith @ Orleans Bistro & Bar Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 2204 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL

Country Gospel Concert Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2073 Garden St, Titusville, FL

We will be having a Country Gospel Concert in Shepherd's Hall. It will be a free concert. Donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be available.

Paradise on Earth Women's Retreat Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: 3335 South Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780

Paradise on Earth Women's Retreat is an all-inclusive, 4-night retreat in a luxurious house on the space coast of sunny Florida, USA

NextGen Information Session – Titusville Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3880 S Washington Ave #214, Titusville, FL

This session explores the services specifically available to young adults, age 17-24. Our focus is on active job seekers who are out of school, but we welcome all who are interested in learning...