Coming soon: Greenwood events

(GREENWOOD, SC) Live events are coming to Greenwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

Bass Showcase Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Doors Open at 8pm 8:30 - 9:30 Socar 9:35 - 10:35 Ennaut 10:40 - 11:40 Clutch Panda 11:45 - 12:45 Bass Canviss 12:50 - 1:50 ChoppaStix Artists links: www.basscanviss.com Hear and follow ClutchPanda...

Men's Golf Tournament Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 607 W Cambridge Ave, Greenwood, SC

Our SC Festival of Flowers Men’s Golf Tournament is one of the South’s premier golf tournaments. Saturday & Sunday June 26 & 27, 2021

Home & Garden Show Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 420-39A SC-72, Greenwood, SC

EXPLORE THE BEST IN HOME & GARDEN! Attend our summertime event abloom with brilliant garden goods, lively outdoor ideas and more. Happening along with our beloved Arts & Crafts Show. Open to the...

Rock N Roll Cruisers Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 314 Main St, Greenwood, SC

Join the Rock N Roll Cruisers for an evening of fun, fellowship, and classic cars!

South Bend Comedy Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 Old Mount Moriah Road, Greenwood, SC 29646

Standup Comedy. Outdoor event unless it rains then we will move it inside. Seats and tables are limited so bring a chair or just in case.