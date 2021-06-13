Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, SC

Coming soon: Greenwood events

Posted by 
Greenwood Post
Greenwood Post
 7 days ago

(GREENWOOD, SC) Live events are coming to Greenwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWNc9_0aT3uXXL00

Bass Showcase

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Doors Open at 8pm 8:30 - 9:30 Socar 9:35 - 10:35 Ennaut 10:40 - 11:40 Clutch Panda 11:45 - 12:45 Bass Canviss 12:50 - 1:50 ChoppaStix Artists links: www.basscanviss.com Hear and follow ClutchPanda...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miF7t_0aT3uXXL00

Men's Golf Tournament

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 607 W Cambridge Ave, Greenwood, SC

Our SC Festival of Flowers Men’s Golf Tournament is one of the South’s premier golf tournaments. Saturday & Sunday June 26 & 27, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvCO6_0aT3uXXL00

Home & Garden Show

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 420-39A SC-72, Greenwood, SC

EXPLORE THE BEST IN HOME & GARDEN! Attend our summertime event abloom with brilliant garden goods, lively outdoor ideas and more. Happening along with our beloved Arts & Crafts Show. Open to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWE8C_0aT3uXXL00

Rock N Roll Cruisers

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 314 Main St, Greenwood, SC

Join the Rock N Roll Cruisers for an evening of fun, fellowship, and classic cars!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAumt_0aT3uXXL00

South Bend Comedy

Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 Old Mount Moriah Road, Greenwood, SC 29646

Standup Comedy. Outdoor event unless it rains then we will move it inside. Seats and tables are limited so bring a chair or just in case.

Learn More
Greenwood Post

Greenwood Post

Greenwood, SC
24
Followers
15
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, SC
Government
City
Greenwood, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock N Roll#Live Events#Classic Cars#Golf#Sun Jun#Choppastix#Home Garden#Arts Crafts Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...