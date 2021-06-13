Columbia calendar: What's coming up
(COLUMBIA, TN) Live events are coming to Columbia.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Columbia area:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 616 N Main St, Columbia, TN
Come enjoy a drink, meet other Young Professionals, and win door prizes at Vintage Winery on June 23rd! This is a casual event and everyone is welcome. Free -- RSVPs are appreciated...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:15 PM
Address: 2100 Country Club Ln, Columbia, TN
Join the Tennessee Children's Home for the Annual Golf Fundraiser, Singin' and Swingin', to raise funds and awareness! The Tennessee Children's Home serves at-risk youth across all of Tennessee.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 1202 S James Campbell Blvd Ste 14, Columbia, TN
JOIN US FOR A SPECIAL CUSTOM ART CLASS! When reserving your spot for Paint Your Own Pet, please email us the photo of your pet you would like to paint at least 2 days prior to the class. ONE PET...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 756 Baker Road, Columbia, TN 38401
Join us for a relaxing, replenishing extended weekend self-care getaway to center, connect, recalibrate, and find balance in your life.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Address: 106 W 6th St, Columbia, TN
Register online at bit.ly/3hJTZHh Join us on June 16th at 8:30am for a hands-on social media workshop led by Jacey Bomar at Visit Columbia. We will cover photography, feed posts, and stories...