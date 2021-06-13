Cancel
Columbia, TN

Columbia calendar: What's coming up

Columbia Digest
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, TN) Live events are coming to Columbia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeShp_0aT3uVlt00

Young Professionals Mixer

Columbia, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 616 N Main St, Columbia, TN

Come enjoy a drink, meet other Young Professionals, and win door prizes at Vintage Winery on June 23rd! This is a casual event and everyone is welcome. Free -- RSVPs are appreciated...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nK2Ok_0aT3uVlt00

Singin' and Swingin'

Columbia, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:15 PM

Address: 2100 Country Club Ln, Columbia, TN

Join the Tennessee Children's Home for the Annual Golf Fundraiser, Singin' and Swingin', to raise funds and awareness! The Tennessee Children's Home serves at-risk youth across all of Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuT9x_0aT3uVlt00

Paint Your Pet!

Columbia, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1202 S James Campbell Blvd Ste 14, Columbia, TN

JOIN US FOR A SPECIAL CUSTOM ART CLASS! When reserving your spot for Paint Your Own Pet, please email us the photo of your pet you would like to paint at least 2 days prior to the class. ONE PET...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMPge_0aT3uVlt00

Manifesting Balance Self-Care Retreat

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 756 Baker Road, Columbia, TN 38401

Join us for a relaxing, replenishing extended weekend self-care getaway to center, connect, recalibrate, and find balance in your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZrHE_0aT3uVlt00

Retail Microworkshops: Photography, Feed Posts, Stories

Columbia, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 106 W 6th St, Columbia, TN

Register online at bit.ly/3hJTZHh Join us on June 16th at 8:30am for a hands-on social media workshop led by Jacey Bomar at Visit Columbia. We will cover photography, feed posts, and stories...

ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

