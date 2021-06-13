Statesboro calendar: Events coming up

(STATESBORO, GA) Statesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Statesboro:

W.E. MOVE! Tutoring Camp & Summer Fun Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 7436 GA-46, Statesboro, GA 30458

INTERESTED DONORS/SPONSORS CLICK HERE 15 hours of academic instruction, STEM and ART activities, breakfast, lunch, snack, and field trips

Sunset Thursdays! Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 807 S Main St, Statesboro, GA

Come on in and enjoy Live Music out on the Porch on Thursdays.

GACE Teacher Certification Exam Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1332 Southern Dr, Statesboro, GA

The Office of Testing Services is administering the GACE Exam, a certification exam. Register for the exam at http://gace.ets.org/ for STN14503A. No walk-ins, date change or center changes...

Cultivate Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 108 N Main St, Statesboro, GA

Join us for Cultivate: A Women’s Gathering Around the Word. Worship with an acoustic band, learn from Bible teacher Kelly Minter, and experience the sweetness of community and prayer. This is the...

Feed The Boro June 2021 Community Food Distribution Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 10 Lester Road, Statesboro, GA 30458

Serving families in the community with free food for a week