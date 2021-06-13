Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

Statesboro calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 7 days ago

(STATESBORO, GA) Statesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Statesboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dujQT_0aT3uUtA00

W.E. MOVE! Tutoring Camp & Summer Fun

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 7436 GA-46, Statesboro, GA 30458

INTERESTED DONORS/SPONSORS CLICK HERE 15 hours of academic instruction, STEM and ART activities, breakfast, lunch, snack, and field trips

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SI220_0aT3uUtA00

Sunset Thursdays!

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 807 S Main St, Statesboro, GA

Come on in and enjoy Live Music out on the Porch on Thursdays.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZHK2_0aT3uUtA00

GACE Teacher Certification Exam

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1332 Southern Dr, Statesboro, GA

The Office of Testing Services is administering the GACE Exam, a certification exam. Register for the exam at http://gace.ets.org/ for STN14503A. No walk-ins, date change or center changes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05X0jo_0aT3uUtA00

Cultivate

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 108 N Main St, Statesboro, GA

Join us for Cultivate: A Women’s Gathering Around the Word. Worship with an acoustic band, learn from Bible teacher Kelly Minter, and experience the sweetness of community and prayer. This is the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjxGz_0aT3uUtA00

Feed The Boro June 2021 Community Food Distribution

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 10 Lester Road, Statesboro, GA 30458

Serving families in the community with free food for a week

Learn More
Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
17
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Government
City
Statesboro, GA
City
Register, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Events#Live Music#Http Gace Ets Org#Ga Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Statesboro, GAPosted by
Statesboro Voice

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Statesboro

(STATESBORO, GA) Life in Statesboro has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Statesboro area, click here.
Statesboro, GAPosted by
Statesboro Voice

Top stories trending in Statesboro

(STATESBORO, GA) The news in Statesboro never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Statesboro area, click here.