Findlay, OH

Live events coming up in Findlay

Findlay Times
 7 days ago

(FINDLAY, OH) Findlay is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Findlay:

2021 - Camp 911 - AFTERNOON SESSION

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2330 South Main Street, Findlay, OH 45840

Camp 911 is an educational safety camp designed for children in Hancock County entering kindergarten in the fall of 2021.

Sector Racing Cars & Coffee

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 16242 OH-12, Findlay, OH

Join us for our GRAND OPENING and kickoff to our monthly Cars & Coffee! (The last Saturday of every month) You can expect coffee, food trucks, a car show, and the opportunity to meet all of us...

Painting Class

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1640 Tiffin Ave, Findlay, OH

Painting for all ages and all abilities! We’ll take you step by step through a painting on canvas panel. Registration is required and seats are limited! Cost is $15/student

Oktoberfest!

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 123 E Main Cross St, Findlay, OH

Celebrate local German heritage at the 7th annual Oktoberfest in downtown Findlay! This family-friendly festival has become one of the largest single-day events in Hancock County. It includes live...

CMC/Habitat for Humanity Build

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 305 E Lincoln St, Findlay, OH

CMC will be supporting the spring Habitat for Humanity Build. Open to mentors and mentees you must RSVP by calling 419-424-9752.

Findlay, OH
ABOUT

With Findlay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

