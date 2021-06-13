Live events coming up in Findlay

(FINDLAY, OH) Findlay is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Findlay:

2021 - Camp 911 - AFTERNOON SESSION Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2330 South Main Street, Findlay, OH 45840

Camp 911 is an educational safety camp designed for children in Hancock County entering kindergarten in the fall of 2021.

Sector Racing Cars & Coffee Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 16242 OH-12, Findlay, OH

Join us for our GRAND OPENING and kickoff to our monthly Cars & Coffee! (The last Saturday of every month) You can expect coffee, food trucks, a car show, and the opportunity to meet all of us...

Painting Class Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1640 Tiffin Ave, Findlay, OH

Painting for all ages and all abilities! We’ll take you step by step through a painting on canvas panel. Registration is required and seats are limited! Cost is $15/student

Oktoberfest! Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 123 E Main Cross St, Findlay, OH

Celebrate local German heritage at the 7th annual Oktoberfest in downtown Findlay! This family-friendly festival has become one of the largest single-day events in Hancock County. It includes live...

CMC/Habitat for Humanity Build Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 305 E Lincoln St, Findlay, OH

CMC will be supporting the spring Habitat for Humanity Build. Open to mentors and mentees you must RSVP by calling 419-424-9752.