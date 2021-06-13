Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Live events coming up in Auburn

Posted by 
Auburn News Flash
Auburn News Flash
 7 days ago

(AUBURN, AL) Auburn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Auburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uImec_0aT3uS7i00

del-mccoury

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 910 S College St, Auburn, AL

Among the pantheon of music’s finest artists, ​Del McCoury stands alone​. From the early sound of bluegrass that charmed hardscrabble honkytonks to the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiF4r_0aT3uS7i00

Raid on Roaring Plains

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Howling Pines continues it's conquest of raids and has set out to silence the Roaring Plains. Come git gud and make frands.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ej8DO_0aT3uS7i00

The LACs Country Lit Tour w/ Dusty Leigh at Boggin’ On The Plains

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3935 U.S. 29, Auburn, AL 36830

The LACs is brining their Country Lit Tour w/ Dusty Leigh to Boggin' On The Plains in Auburn, AL October 16th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmsJW_0aT3uS7i00

BYO Lunch Break Session 1

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 222 E Drake Ave, Auburn, AL

“BYO Lunch Break” will begin immediately after Art Camps presented by the Auburn Arts Association. Each camper must provide their own lunch. After eating, the kids will be led in group games, both...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Og7Cp_0aT3uS7i00

Summer Preschool Camp

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: N College St, Auburn, AL

LEARN MORE & REGISTER HERE New for 2021, the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center is offering our acclaimed Summer Ecology Camps in a format for your preschoolers! Summer Preschool Camp offers campers...

Learn More
Auburn News Flash

Auburn News Flash

Auburn, AL
9
Followers
20
Post
418
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Auburn, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Del Mccoury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Bluegrass#Al Rrb Auburn#Sun Oct 10#Country Lit Tour W#Boggin On The Plains#Art Camps#N College St#Al Learn More Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Auburn, ALPosted by
Auburn News Flash

Take a look at these homes for sale in Auburn

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Proposed new construction by Landmark Properties in one of Auburn's newest neighborhoods, Bridgewater at Cary Creek! This 3077 square foot french country home plan