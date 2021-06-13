Live events coming up in Auburn

(AUBURN, AL) Auburn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Auburn:

del-mccoury Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 910 S College St, Auburn, AL

Among the pantheon of music’s finest artists, ​Del McCoury stands alone​. From the early sound of bluegrass that charmed hardscrabble honkytonks to the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry to the...

Raid on Roaring Plains Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Howling Pines continues it's conquest of raids and has set out to silence the Roaring Plains. Come git gud and make frands.

The LACs Country Lit Tour w/ Dusty Leigh at Boggin’ On The Plains Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3935 U.S. 29, Auburn, AL 36830

The LACs is brining their Country Lit Tour w/ Dusty Leigh to Boggin' On The Plains in Auburn, AL October 16th!

BYO Lunch Break Session 1 Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 222 E Drake Ave, Auburn, AL

“BYO Lunch Break” will begin immediately after Art Camps presented by the Auburn Arts Association. Each camper must provide their own lunch. After eating, the kids will be led in group games, both...

Summer Preschool Camp Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: N College St, Auburn, AL

LEARN MORE & REGISTER HERE New for 2021, the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center is offering our acclaimed Summer Ecology Camps in a format for your preschoolers! Summer Preschool Camp offers campers...