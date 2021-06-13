Prescott calendar: Coming events
(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prescott:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 422 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301
Join us for a night with Superheroes and Princesses! Take Pictures with the Princesses and Heroes after the Show!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:15 AM
Address: 843 Miller Valley Rd Ste 201, Prescott, AZ
Tajali Tolan, MS, RYT-200. Lives from joy. Mission is to mirror each person’s brilliance through mindfulness, awareness, movement and sound. Certified Mindfulness Instructor, Certified Yoga...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 1200 Iron Springs Rd, Prescott, AZ
Arizona allows its citizens to carry a concealed weapon without training. However, you will want to know the current laws and requirements regarding concealed carry and self-defense and ALSO learn...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:15 PM
Address: 843 Miller Valley Rd Ste 201, Prescott, AZ
Cathy Davis, MA, RYT is both a registered yoga instructor and certified special education teacher. Through breathing exercises, guided meditation, and poses that focus on healthy alignment and...