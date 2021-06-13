Prescott calendar: Coming events

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prescott:

A Super Fairy Tale - Good vs. Evil: A Musical Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 422 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

Join us for a night with Superheroes and Princesses! Take Pictures with the Princesses and Heroes after the Show!

Private Class Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:15 AM

Address: 843 Miller Valley Rd Ste 201, Prescott, AZ

Tajali Tolan, MS, RYT-200. Lives from joy. Mission is to mirror each person’s brilliance through mindfulness, awareness, movement and sound. Certified Mindfulness Instructor, Certified Yoga...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Arizona CCW Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1200 Iron Springs Rd, Prescott, AZ

Arizona allows its citizens to carry a concealed weapon without training. However, you will want to know the current laws and requirements regarding concealed carry and self-defense and ALSO learn...

Level 2 – Healthy Alignment Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:15 PM

Address: 843 Miller Valley Rd Ste 201, Prescott, AZ

Cathy Davis, MA, RYT is both a registered yoga instructor and certified special education teacher. Through breathing exercises, guided meditation, and poses that focus on healthy alignment and...