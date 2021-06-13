Cancel
Prescott, AZ

Prescott calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Prescott News Watch
 7 days ago

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prescott:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlGyz_0aT3uQMG00

A Super Fairy Tale - Good vs. Evil: A Musical

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 422 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

Join us for a night with Superheroes and Princesses! Take Pictures with the Princesses and Heroes after the Show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYqpM_0aT3uQMG00

Private Class

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:15 AM

Address: 843 Miller Valley Rd Ste 201, Prescott, AZ

Tajali Tolan, MS, RYT-200. Lives from joy. Mission is to mirror each person’s brilliance through mindfulness, awareness, movement and sound. Certified Mindfulness Instructor, Certified Yoga...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wVqV_0aT3uQMG00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RprnZ_0aT3uQMG00

Arizona CCW

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1200 Iron Springs Rd, Prescott, AZ

Arizona allows its citizens to carry a concealed weapon without training. However, you will want to know the current laws and requirements regarding concealed carry and self-defense and ALSO learn...

Level 2 – Healthy Alignment

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:15 PM

Address: 843 Miller Valley Rd Ste 201, Prescott, AZ

Cathy Davis, MA, RYT is both a registered yoga instructor and certified special education teacher. Through breathing exercises, guided meditation, and poses that focus on healthy alignment and...

Prescott, AZ
ABOUT

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

