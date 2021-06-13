Live events coming up in Stillwater

(STILLWATER, OK) Live events are coming to Stillwater.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stillwater:

Cowboys of Summer Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Lakeview &, N Country Club Rd, Stillwater, OK

Cowboys of Summer is an All OKlahoma Red Dirt Concert Happening Friday July 30th and Saturday July 31 at the The Tumbleweed Dance Hall! Doors open at 6:00 PM

Stillwater Fall Festival Arts, Crafts & Gifts Show Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 4518 Expo Cir E, Stillwater, OK

40th Annual Arts, Crafts & Gift show. Free admission, 150 booths. exhibitors from a 5 state area.

Monthly Feature – Our Salads!!! Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 W Elm Ave, Stillwater, OK

Now\'s a great time for a cool, crisp and delicious salad! We make ‘em fresh every day using high quality produce, meats, cheeses and made-from-scratch dressings. Choose from our Joe’s Chef Salad...

Eastman Tuba Euphonium Academy Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Stillwater, OK

The Eastman Tuba Euphonium Academy will be held from July 21-24, 2021 at Oklahoma State University.

Community Band Concert Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 315 W 8th Ave, Stillwater, OK

Watch and enjoy as the Stillwater Community Band performs at the Stillwater Community Center.