Events on the Williamsport calendar

Williamsport, PA

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Williamsport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williamsport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37N7aX_0aT3uOq200

Cass and The Bailout Crew at The Brickyard

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 343 Pine St Suite #3, Williamsport, PA

Cass and The Bailout Crew at The Brickyard at The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House, 343 Pine St, Ste 3, Williamsport, PA, US 17701, Williamsport, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 07:00 pm to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6A8S_0aT3uOq200

Crowder

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 220 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA

Ticket listings for Crowder at Williamsport Community Arts Center in Williamsport, PA on 10/30/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Fk83_0aT3uOq200

Drifting Away

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 357 Market St, Williamsport, PA

Drifting Away at Wine & Design, 357 Market St, Williamsport, United States on Thu Jun 24 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIxaQ_0aT3uOq200

Pier 87

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 5647 PA-87, Williamsport, PA

Pier 87 at Pier 87 Bar & Grill, 5647 State Route 87, Williamsport, PA, US 17701, Williamsport, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvVgI_0aT3uOq200

Williamsport Crosscutters vs. Frederick Keys

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1700 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA

New League! Same Fun! Come to Historic Bowman Field and cheer on the Williamsport Crosscutters as they play the Frederick Keys. Go Cutters!\n

