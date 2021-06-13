Cancel
Leesburg, FL

Live events Leesburg — what’s coming up

Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 7 days ago

(LEESBURG, FL) Leesburg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Leesburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqVB5_0aT3uNxJ00

Life Drawing Sessions

Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 429 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL

Life Drawing Sessions 1st and 3rd Sunday 1-3 pm @leesburg center for the Arts Drop-in fee CFA Members $10 Non-Member $15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sdpry_0aT3uNxJ00

Apostle 30th Birthday Gala

Leesburg, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1110 County Road 468, Leesburg, FL 34748

Join us as we celebrate our Leader with a day of fun and showers of love!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgWEb_0aT3uNxJ00

Revolutionary brawl

Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 108 S 5th St, Leesburg, FL

come join Shadow wrestling alliance June 26th for their inaugural show tickets go on sale at $15 live adult entertainment plus alcohol

Crazy Shades with Yvonne Feavearyear

Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 429 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL

This is a 4-5 hour workshop. We will be creating and designing our own papers using paints, stamping, watermarking, printing, etc. We’ll work on designing a theme, motif, color palette, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyDfw_0aT3uNxJ00

Rifleman I

Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 35615 N Treasure Island Ave, Leesburg, FL

PREREQUISITE CLASSES None required Just watch the video above before attending class. LIVE FIRE CLASS INFORMATION Learn how to use the most effective tool for gunfighting and become a rifleman...

