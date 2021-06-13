Zanesville events calendar

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Zanesville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Zanesville:

Blame My Roots Fest 2021 Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2850 S Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, OH

QUARTETTO GELATO OF CANADA — ZANESVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 334 Shinnick St, Zanesville, OH

Virtuosic showpieces, romantic tenor arias, pyrotechnical solos, blazing gypsy show pieces, multi-instrument mastery and a World Accordion Champion – this is Quartetto Gelato, a popular and highly...

Summer Arts & Craft Show Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3575 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH

Mark your calendars for the Summer Arts & Craft Show - June 12th & 13th!

Zanesville Junior Open Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 Country Club Dr, Zanesville, OH

The SOPGA Junior Tour is designed to provide premier junior golf tournaments for youth.

LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Join us for a Zoom discussion of Kacen Callender's National Book Award winner "King and the Dragonflies". Ages 10-18. About the book: 7th-grader Kingston James is dealing with a lot this year...