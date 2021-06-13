Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zanesville, OH

Zanesville events calendar

Posted by 
Zanesville News Flash
Zanesville News Flash
 7 days ago

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Zanesville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Zanesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvRRG_0aT3uLBr00

Blame My Roots Fest 2021

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2850 S Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, OH

Blame My Roots Fest 2021 at National Road Campground - Zanesville, OH, 2850 S Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, OH, US 43701, Zanesville, United States on Fri Jul 16 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sat Jul 17...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQt50_0aT3uLBr00

QUARTETTO GELATO OF CANADA — ZANESVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 334 Shinnick St, Zanesville, OH

Virtuosic showpieces, romantic tenor arias, pyrotechnical solos, blazing gypsy show pieces, multi-instrument mastery and a World Accordion Champion – this is Quartetto Gelato, a popular and highly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Te8JN_0aT3uLBr00

Summer Arts & Craft Show

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3575 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH

Mark your calendars for the Summer Arts & Craft Show - June 12th & 13th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkKMD_0aT3uLBr00

Zanesville Junior Open

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 Country Club Dr, Zanesville, OH

The SOPGA Junior Tour is designed to provide premier junior golf tournaments for youth.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbKDl_0aT3uLBr00

LGBTQ+ Book Discussion

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Join us for a Zoom discussion of Kacen Callender's National Book Award winner "King and the Dragonflies". Ages 10-18. About the book: 7th-grader Kingston James is dealing with a lot this year...

Learn More
Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville, OH
28
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Zanesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Zanesville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Golf#Quartetto Gelato#Sun Jun#The Sopga Junior Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Zanesville, OHPosted by
Zanesville News Flash

Your Zanesville lifestyle news

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Zanesville area, click here.