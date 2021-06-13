Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delano, CA

Delano events calendar

Posted by 
Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 7 days ago

(DELANO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Delano calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Delano:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3NIu_0aT3uKJ800

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Wasco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Wasco, CA 93280

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYBAg_0aT3uKJ800

SACRAMENTO, CA

Tipton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is having SACRAMENTO, CA in Tipton CA on Jul 16, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGZzu_0aT3uKJ800

Prédica

Delano, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Evento presencial. En La Palabra hermano Esly Felipe. Evento con todos los protocolos de seguridad. Pronto más información. Para más detalles del ministerio de Esly Felipe puede llamar al...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abP5k_0aT3uKJ800

Tesch Farmers Market

Delano, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - November, 2021Every Other Tuesdays, 3pm - 5pm Location: Clinica Sierra Vista/Delano Community Health Center, 1508 Garces

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDXxw_0aT3uKJ800

Thursday Night Lights

Terra Bella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Thursday Night Lights at 8480 Road 264, Terra Bella, CA 93270-9740, United States on Thu Jun 24 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:30 pm

Learn More
Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
13
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Government
Delano, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Terra Bella, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Ritchie Bros#En La Palabra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Delano, CAPosted by
Delano Daily

What's up: Leading stories in Delano

(DELANO, CA) What’s going on in Delano? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Delano area, click here.
Delano, CAPosted by
Delano Daily

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Delano

(DELANO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Delano, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Delano area, click here.