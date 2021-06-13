Lake Havasu City calendar: What's coming up

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Lake Havasu City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Havasu City:

Family Campout Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 699 London Bridge Rd, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Arizona Family Campout Programweekends are designed for families that have little or no experience camping. We will introduce you to the great experiences you can share with your family and...

2021 Topock via Havasu Wilderness Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Total mileage: 52 Fuel stop at mile marker 38 Meetup time: 9am Departure time: 9:15am This ride takes us north and west near the Havasu Wilderness, then a brief stop at Old Man Underground House...

Led Zeppelin Tribute by Led Zepagain (SATURDAY SHOW) Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:58 PM

Led Zeppelin Tribute by Led Zepagain live at the Havasu Concert Lounge at Romano's.Doors 9:00PMShow 10:30PM21 & UP!$20 Presale / $25 DoorGENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS ARE STANDING ROOM ONLY! LIMITED...

Contracts Class Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

This class fulfills LHAR New Member Requirement for Contracts. If not a New Member the cost is $10.00 for LHAR Members. New Member Contracts will take place on Zoom, in two 3 hour sessions. You...

White Boy Summer Lake Havasu Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Smoketree Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

White Boy Summer Lake Havasu is the first event of its kind. Fun, Frens, Food, and no White guilt.