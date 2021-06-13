Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 7 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Lake Havasu City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Havasu City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXS3O_0aT3uJQP00

Family Campout

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 699 London Bridge Rd, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Arizona Family Campout Programweekends are designed for families that have little or no experience camping. We will introduce you to the great experiences you can share with your family and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQi4Q_0aT3uJQP00

2021 Topock via Havasu Wilderness

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Total mileage: 52 Fuel stop at mile marker 38 Meetup time: 9am Departure time: 9:15am This ride takes us north and west near the Havasu Wilderness, then a brief stop at Old Man Underground House...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JLJ1_0aT3uJQP00

Led Zeppelin Tribute by Led Zepagain (SATURDAY SHOW)

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:58 PM

Led Zeppelin Tribute by Led Zepagain live at the Havasu Concert Lounge at Romano's.Doors 9:00PMShow 10:30PM21 & UP!$20 Presale / $25 DoorGENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS ARE STANDING ROOM ONLY! LIMITED...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJcwt_0aT3uJQP00

Contracts Class

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

This class fulfills LHAR New Member Requirement for Contracts. If not a New Member the cost is $10.00 for LHAR Members. New Member Contracts will take place on Zoom, in two 3 hour sessions. You...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2549Mf_0aT3uJQP00

White Boy Summer Lake Havasu

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Smoketree Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

White Boy Summer Lake Havasu is the first event of its kind. Fun, Frens, Food, and no White guilt.

Learn More
Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City, AZ
23
Followers
19
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Government
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Lake Havasu#Mile Marker#Sun Oct 10#Lhar#New
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Lake Havasu City, AZPosted by
Lake Havasu City Post

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Lake Havasu City

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Havasu City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.