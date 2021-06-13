Plymouth events calendar

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Live events are lining up on the Plymouth calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Plymouth:

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 137 Warren Avenue, Plymouth, MA 02360

Every autumn we offer our immensely popular Thanksgiving dinners. Join us for an unforgettable holiday dining experience.

Sam Gentile with Toni Lynn Washington & the Fat City Band at RRA # 8 Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 Minuteman Lane, Plymouth, MA 02360

Welcome to the Rhythm Room Afternoons Show # 8 Featuring Same Gentile with Toni Lynn Washington and The Fat city Band

Inebri-Art Life Drawing Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 56 Main St, Plymouth, MA 02360

Life Drawing is Inebri-Art’s premier art event on the South Shore.

Kat Riggins with Willie J Laws Jr Band at Rhythm Room Afternoons # 10 Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 Minuteman Lane, Plymouth, MA 02360

Welcome to the Rhythm Room Afternoons Show # 10 About this event RRA #

New England Harvest Feast - Saturday November 26, 2021 Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 137 Warren Ave, Plymouth, MA 02360

Take a savory journey into the past with Plimoth Patuxet this Thanksgiving season!