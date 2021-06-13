Cancel
Paducah calendar: Coming events

Paducah News Watch
 7 days ago

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paducah area:

Paducah's Downtown Homegrown Farmers' Market

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 306 N 2nd St, Paducah, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 1PM Holiday MarketDecember 11, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 1PM Location: 306 North 2nd

2021 Stroke Symposium

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 4430 Sunset Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

2021 Stroke Symposium presented by Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in conjunction with Vanderbilt University Medical Center

The Girlfriend's Guide to Spirits Tasting Event!

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 133 South 3rd Street, Paducah, KY 42001

Grab your gal pals, learn about & sample some excellent spirits & cocktails - and enjoy the opportunity to embrace your inner bartender!

Kids Culinary Camp

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 4810 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah, KY

Kids Culinary Camp NEW! Culinary Camp for Kids is for ages 10-12 years old. This camp is designed for students to learn about meal planning, food preparation, cooking, nutrition, kitchen rules...

STEM: Expeditions

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 4810 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah, KY

Take a journey through the solar system as you travel to both the Moon and Mars in our hands-on simulators. Astronauts will participate in training and team building activities prior to their...

ABOUT

With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

