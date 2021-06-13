Paducah calendar: Coming events

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paducah area:

Paducah's Downtown Homegrown Farmers' Market Paducah, KY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 306 N 2nd St, Paducah, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 1PM Holiday MarketDecember 11, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 1PM Location: 306 North 2nd

2021 Stroke Symposium Paducah, KY

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 4430 Sunset Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

2021 Stroke Symposium presented by Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in conjunction with Vanderbilt University Medical Center

The Girlfriend's Guide to Spirits Tasting Event! Paducah, KY

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 133 South 3rd Street, Paducah, KY 42001

Grab your gal pals, learn about & sample some excellent spirits & cocktails - and enjoy the opportunity to embrace your inner bartender!

Kids Culinary Camp Paducah, KY

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 4810 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah, KY

Kids Culinary Camp NEW! Culinary Camp for Kids is for ages 10-12 years old. This camp is designed for students to learn about meal planning, food preparation, cooking, nutrition, kitchen rules...

STEM: Expeditions Paducah, KY

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 4810 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah, KY

Take a journey through the solar system as you travel to both the Moon and Mars in our hands-on simulators. Astronauts will participate in training and team building activities prior to their...