Live events on the horizon in Danville

(DANVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Danville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Danville area:

Hellzapoppin Circus SideShow is coming to Blue Ridge Rockfest Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 599 Carson Lester Ln, Danville, VA

HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW is coming to Blue Ridge Rockfest! Multiple shows everyday Thursday Sept. 9, 2021 throughout Sept. 12, 2021. SHOWTIMES: TBA ALL AGES TICKET LINK...

Trails and Tails Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Socialize and exercise your pup all at once! Enjoy a short, guided hike throughout the trails at Anglers Park with your dog every first and third Sunday of the month, excluding holidays. Wear...

Second Estate on Mt. View Online Only Auction, ends 6/15. Danville, Virginia VA Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 3739 US-29, Danville, VA

This nice estate includes many sewing and crafting items, pyrex, furniture, nice bakeware, dolls and much more!PLEASE CALL 434-836-4636 - YOU MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT TO PICK UP YOUR ITEMSPICK UP...

Try-it Wheel session Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 406 Lynn St, Danville, VA

Try pottery wheel throwing for a couple or a couple of friends!

Yoga Stretch & Sound Bath with Carrie Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

~~YOGA STRETCH & SOUND BATH~~ Sunday June 13th @ 4:00pm @thelarimarlotus Join Carrie as she guides you through a 75 min total body gentle yoga stretch and release followed by an extra long...