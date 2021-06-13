Cancel
Lake City, FL

Live events Lake City — what’s coming up

Lake City Journal
 7 days ago

(LAKE CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Lake City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake City:

June "Business After Hours": Hosted By VITAS Healthcare

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 264 NE Hernando Ave, Lake City, FL

Join us for our monthly Business After Hours event in June, sponsored by VITAS Healthcare, at Halpatter Brewing Company. If you or a loved one is facing a life-limiting illness, VITAS Healthcare...

Hello Summer (Porch Leaner, Canvas, or Board)

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Masks, santizer, + disposable aprons are provided. Masks are not required. Guest will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands upon entrance. All our events will be held with limited seating so we...

Open Studio

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd Suite #135, Lake City, FL

Our Open Studio classes are tons of fun! You get to select any picture you would like to paint from our gallery! Options can be viewed by either browsing other Painting with a Twist locations...

Vacation Bible School - Rocky Railway

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 370 SW Monitor Glen, Lake City, FL

Vacation Bible School - Rocky Railway is on Facebook. To connect with Vacation Bible School - Rocky Railway, join Facebook today.

Halpatter Brewing Company

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 264 NE Hernando Ave, Lake City, FL

Halpatter Brewing Company is on Facebook. To connect with Halpatter Brewing Company, join Facebook today.

Lake City, FL
With Lake City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

