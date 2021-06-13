Farmington calendar: Coming events

(FARMINGTON, NM) Farmington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Farmington area:

Fall Crawl - 4 Corners 4x4 Week Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Glade Road and Pinon Hills BLVD, Farmington, NM 87401

Fall Crawl is a two day 4 wheel drive event in Chokecherry Canyon and Largo Canyon. Farmington, NM is a great place to 4 wheel and is well k

Stewardship Sunday - bulletin budget Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1835 E Main St, Farmington, NM

Participate in our event, "Stewardship Sunday - bulletin budget": Sun, Jun 20th All Day.

Yard or Zoom Breathwork guided meditation to release guilt Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Breathwork refers to any type of breathing exercises or techniques. People often perform them to improve mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. During breathwork you intentionally change your...

Liberty on the Rocks: Farmington Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2400 West Main Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Join the Rio Grande Foundation for an evening of discussion and fellowship with our no-host happy hour and information-sharing session.

Park Play Day Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1051 Sycamore St, Farmington, NM

Come play in the park with the City of Farmington at our free summer Park Play Day at Sycamore Park. We’ll invite the food trucks and bring the games, you bring your friends and family and let’s...