Coming soon: Alexandria events

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Alexandria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexandria:

Ignite The Mic Alexandria Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 2049 North Mall Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Ignite The Mic presents, Soul Food Sunday Open Mic Night.

Ceramics Sunday Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 3447 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA

Art event in Alexandria, LA by QuirkyArtz (Alexandria, LA) and QuirkyArtz on Sunday, June 13 2021

Deaf Jam Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 4724 Sterkx Rd, Alexandria, LA

On Friday, 6/25, Deaf Jam returns to the Trail Dog Backyard Stage! Music kicks off at 7. Cheers!

Saturday Program: Straw Rockets Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1403 3rd St, Alexandria, LA

Join us for straw rockets! Included in the price of regular admission.

LAGOP Dinner at the Bentley Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 Desoto Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

Join us at the Bentley Hotel in Alexandria for dinner and friendship.