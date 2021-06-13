Cancel
Alexandria, LA

Coming soon: Alexandria events

Alexandria Digest
Alexandria Digest
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Alexandria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexandria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44owKR_0aT3uCFK00

Ignite The Mic Alexandria

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 2049 North Mall Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Ignite The Mic presents, Soul Food Sunday Open Mic Night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBKn8_0aT3uCFK00

Ceramics Sunday

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 3447 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA

Art event in Alexandria, LA by QuirkyArtz (Alexandria, LA) and QuirkyArtz on Sunday, June 13 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pXNk_0aT3uCFK00

Deaf Jam

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 4724 Sterkx Rd, Alexandria, LA

On Friday, 6/25, Deaf Jam returns to the Trail Dog Backyard Stage! Music kicks off at 7. Cheers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXlRz_0aT3uCFK00

Saturday Program: Straw Rockets

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1403 3rd St, Alexandria, LA

Join us for straw rockets! Included in the price of regular admission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQBxk_0aT3uCFK00

LAGOP Dinner at the Bentley

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 Desoto Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

Join us at the Bentley Hotel in Alexandria for dinner and friendship.

Alexandria, LA
