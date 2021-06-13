Bozeman events coming up

(BOZEMAN, MT) Bozeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bozeman area:

Love Junkies (July 17) Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 24 W Mendenhall St, Bozeman, MT 59715, Bozeman, MT 59715

Intimate concert at the Armory Music Hall with Grammy Award-winning, Nashville songwriters, the Love Junkies!

Afternoon Tea at Starlite Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 622 East Tamarack Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

You're joyfully invited to High Tea at Starlite! Enjoy savory bites and delightful tea offerings. Convenient sitting times!

Symbolism in the Cemetery: A Historic Walking Tour Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a tour through Sunset Hills Cemetery to discover the symbols engraved on historic headstones.

Brunch and Burlesque Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 622 East Tamarack Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Discover the art of the tease with our flirty Brunch + Burlesque!

The Ghosts of Bozeman’s Past: Historic Sunset Hills Cemetery Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: East Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a walking tour through Bozeman’s historic Sunset Hills Cemetery.