Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman events coming up

Posted by 
Bozeman News Alert
Bozeman News Alert
 7 days ago

(BOZEMAN, MT) Bozeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bozeman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvW7E_0aT3uBMb00

Love Junkies (July 17)

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 24 W Mendenhall St, Bozeman, MT 59715, Bozeman, MT 59715

Intimate concert at the Armory Music Hall with Grammy Award-winning, Nashville songwriters, the Love Junkies!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sztmP_0aT3uBMb00

Afternoon Tea at Starlite

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 622 East Tamarack Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

You're joyfully invited to High Tea at Starlite! Enjoy savory bites and delightful tea offerings. Convenient sitting times!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUWLL_0aT3uBMb00

Symbolism in the Cemetery: A Historic Walking Tour

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a tour through Sunset Hills Cemetery to discover the symbols engraved on historic headstones.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmdNZ_0aT3uBMb00

Brunch and Burlesque

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 622 East Tamarack Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Discover the art of the tease with our flirty Brunch + Burlesque!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33L3lH_0aT3uBMb00

The Ghosts of Bozeman’s Past: Historic Sunset Hills Cemetery

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: East Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a walking tour through Bozeman’s historic Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Learn More
Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman, MT
7
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bozeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Burlesque#Music Hall#Live Events#Mt 59715#Sun Jul 07#Starlite#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...