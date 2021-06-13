Cancel
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown calendar: Events coming up

Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
(POTTSTOWN, PA) Pottstown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pottstown:

House Tours of Pottsgrove Manor, County of Montgomery

Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 West King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Guided Tours of the c. 1752 Potts' family manor house. Pottsgrove Manor is owned and operated by the County of Montgomery, PA.

Altered Ego returns to Sly Fox Brewery & Tastin' Room

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 331 Circle of Progress Dr, Pottstown, PA

Altered Ego returns to Sly Fox Brewery & Tastin' Room at Sly Fox Tastin' Room, 331 Circle of Progress Dr, Pottstown, PA, US 19464, Pottstown, United States on Wed Jul 28 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:30 pm

GreenAllies Gala 2021: One Community Under the Stars

Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1794 Gilbertsville Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

No matter where you are in the world, let's gather together to celebrate GreenAllies!

School Board Meeting

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 3590 Coventryville Rd, Pottstown, PA

A link to this Zoom meeting will be posted on the District webpage: https://www.ojrsd.com/ Click on this link to locate the agenda: http://go.boarddocs.com/pa/ojrsd/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=BZEQBS65BBB2

SlyFox Flight V

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 331 Circle of Progress Dr, Pottstown, PA

SlyFox Flight V at Sly Fox Tastin' Room, 331 Circle of Progress Dr, Pottstown, PA, US 19464, Pottstown, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm to 05:00 pm

