Vineland, NJ

Vineland calendar: Events coming up

Vineland News Flash
 7 days ago

(VINELAND, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Vineland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vineland:

Comedy Banquet

Vineland, NJ

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:05 PM

Comedy show and dinner hosted by Richy Leis, featuring Comedian Rick Allen, and Headliner Comedian Will Wright About this Event A night of food and laughter presented by The Juicebox and BKB...

Wynonna Judd

Vineland, NJ

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 830 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

Wynonna Judd at The Landis Theater in Vineland, NJ on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 @ 8:00pm

Craft by the Pool: DIY Faux Cactus Garden

Vineland, NJ

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1267 E Elmer Rd, Vineland, NJ

Kicking off our summer craft series with a DIY Faux Cactus Garden. This activity is good for all ages. Attendees will paint rocks and assemble into a fun cactus pot. Cost is $10 per attendee.

Andrew Moorer

Vineland, NJ

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 4940 Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

Singer/songwriter/musician Andrew Moorer will be performing a few solo acoustic sets at Luna’s in Vineland, NJ.

The Allman Betts Band $50

Vineland, NJ

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:55 PM

Address: 830 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

After a successful year touring as The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts, the sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts joined forces to form The Allman Betts Band. The new ABB...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Vineland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

