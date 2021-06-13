Events on the Griffin calendar

(GRIFFIN, GA) Live events are lining up on the Griffin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griffin:

Ride for Roy Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Roy is a loving husband and the sole provider for his wife and 3 kids. Roy had to have a liver transplant in February and still has a long road ahead of him. Proceeds will go towards medical...

Karate Summer Program Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Come join us for a 6 week accelerated program we are offering over the summer for ages 8 to 14. At the end of the 6 weeks, students will have the ability to test for their gold belt. This will be...

Concrete & Cranes VBS 2021 Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1820 S 6th Street Ext, Griffin, GA

Religion event in Griffin, GA by Lifesong church on Monday, June 21 2021

Unwine Sunday Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 460 Aerodrome Way, Griffin, GA

Music event in Griffin, GA by The Lake Pavilion on Sunday, June 20 2021

Movie in the Park June 2021 Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 E Solomon St, Griffin, GA

Join us in Downtown Griffin for a FREE Movie in the Park. We are so excited to finally show Disney's Aladdin live-action movie. There will be free popcorn, drinks, and ice cream plus giveaways, a...