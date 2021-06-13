Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

Events on the Griffin calendar

Posted by 
Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 7 days ago

(GRIFFIN, GA) Live events are lining up on the Griffin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griffin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTpiP_0aT3u62D00

Ride for Roy

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Roy is a loving husband and the sole provider for his wife and 3 kids. Roy had to have a liver transplant in February and still has a long road ahead of him. Proceeds will go towards medical...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRgJd_0aT3u62D00

Karate Summer Program

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Come join us for a 6 week accelerated program we are offering over the summer for ages 8 to 14. At the end of the 6 weeks, students will have the ability to test for their gold belt. This will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHM09_0aT3u62D00

Concrete & Cranes VBS 2021

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1820 S 6th Street Ext, Griffin, GA

Religion event in Griffin, GA by Lifesong church on Monday, June 21 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13a9st_0aT3u62D00

Unwine Sunday

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 460 Aerodrome Way, Griffin, GA

Music event in Griffin, GA by The Lake Pavilion on Sunday, June 20 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcklq_0aT3u62D00

Movie in the Park June 2021

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 E Solomon St, Griffin, GA

Join us in Downtown Griffin for a FREE Movie in the Park. We are so excited to finally show Disney's Aladdin live-action movie. There will be free popcorn, drinks, and ice cream plus giveaways, a...

Learn More
Griffin Post

Griffin Post

Griffin, GA
18
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Griffin, GA
Griffin, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga Religion#Ga Music#Ga Join#Aladdin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disney
Related