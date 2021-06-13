Manhattan events calendar

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manhattan:

Simple Fix Meal Pick-Ups: Family Favorites Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 North 3rd Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Pick up 8 family friendly meals ready for the fridge or freezer!

Kansas Concealed Carry Class Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3980 Daniels Dr, Manhattan, KS

Kansas Concealed carry is currently recognized in 40 states and also helps cut through red tape on firearm purchases. The class covers topics such as but not limited to: gun safety/cleaning...

Paws on the Patio Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Paws on the Patio at 301 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502-6003, United States on Wed Jun 16 2021 at 06:00 pm

2021 Turf & Ornamentals Field Day Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1700 Barnes Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

The Kansas Turf & Ornamentals Field Day - Thursday, August 5 (Rocky Ford Turfgrass Research Center, Manhattan, KS)

Manhattan's High School Alumni Reunion Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1125 Moro St, Manhattan, KS

Needing to plan a high school reunion? Aggieville has you covered! Come out June 11th-13th to Aggieville. Gather your classmates, friends, family and teachers for this reunion weekend! We are...