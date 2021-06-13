Coming soon: Lufkin events

(LUFKIN, TX) Lufkin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lufkin:

16 Hours Beginners Digital Transformation Training Course Lufkin Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 207 N Raguet St, Lufkin, TX

16 Hours Automation Anywhere RPA Training course for beginners is being delivered: June 15, 2021 - July 8, 2021 US Pacific Time About this event VIEW UPCOMING AUTOMATION ANYWHERE RPA TRAINING...

Chamber University Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1615 S Chestnut St, Lufkin, TX

Chamber University: "High Performance Teams" It's not about bigger budgets, better buildings, or sexier vision statements. A highly effective, healthy, cohesive team gives any organization the...

Let's Do Lunch-June Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 805 East Denman Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75901

The Women's Ministry will be hosting Let's Do Lunch! on Thursday, June 17.

November 2021 Power Networking Breakfast Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Please join us for the last Power Networking Breakfast of 2021!

Houston Sky Lantern Festival-Winter Lights Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: FM2497, Lufkin, TX

Lights Over America is you our new "Winter Lights" Winter Sky Lantern Festival. It’s a breathtaking event you don’t want to miss and is something you have to see in person to truly appreciate its...