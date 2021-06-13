Cancel
Florence, AL

Florence calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 7 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Florence calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrxqQ_0aT3u3O200

Grafted Culture is performing at Swampers

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Hightower Pl, Florence, AL

Grafted Culture will be performing at Swampers Marriott Shoals from 5-7 P.M. We invite you to come and enjoy a relaxing dinner served by a kind staff and enjoy the soothing music of Grafted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Waog_0aT3u3O200

4th Annual H.O.P.E. Football Camp

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35630

Welcome to our 4th Camp. We will take each kids and put them through various drills and teach them different football related techniques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjzE0_0aT3u3O200

Shoals Southern Soul Music Festival

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 James Spain M Dr, Florence, AL 35630

The 1st Shoals Southern Soul Music Festival will be on the beautiful waters of the Tennessee River McFarland Park in Florence Al

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R186l_0aT3u3O200

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Florence, AL 35630

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyExe_0aT3u3O200

Body & Balance (Teri)

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:10 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:05 AM

Address: 2121 Helton Drive, Florence, AL

Reformer packages can be purchased at the front desk counter. Classes require pre-registration.\n

Florence, AL
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

