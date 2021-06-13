La Crosse events coming soon

(LA CROSSE, WI) Live events are coming to La Crosse.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Crosse:

Joe Cody: Live Music on the Patio — Big Al's Pizza Restaurant La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 3rd St S, La Crosse, WI

Join us today from 5pm-8pm for live music out on the patio!

The Deke Slayton Airfest 2021 La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 2850 Airport Dr, La Crosse, WI

Deke Slayton Airfest invites you to join us for a new “Drive-In” format! Each “Car Pod Pass” will provide space large enough to park your vehicle and have area for seating next to your car to view...

Great River Folk Festival La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 State St, La Crosse, WI

Isthmus Picks for Oct. 15-22 include the return of the Wisconsin Book Festival and Wisconsin Science Festival fall events, livestream concerts by Madison Area Music Awards Artist of the Year...

Brat Barn La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Brat Barn happening at 2500 State Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601-6112, United States on Wed Jun 16 2021 at 10:00 am to 06:00 pm

Shawn and Shelby at The Freighthouse La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 Vine St, La Crosse, WI

Shawn and Shelby at The Freighthouse at The Freighthouse Restaurant, 107 Vine St, La Crosse, WI 54601, La Crosse, United States on Thu Jul 01 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm