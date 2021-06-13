East Lansing calendar: Events coming up

(EAST LANSING, MI) Live events are coming to East Lansing.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in East Lansing:

Max's Race to Benefit The Davies Project East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 542 Auditorium Rd, East Lansing, MI

Max's Race will partner with The Davies Project in 2021 for our 16th annual 5k run/walk on the beautiful campus of Michigan State University. Participate virtually or in-person. Proceeds from the...

Triple Threat Basketball Camp June East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 7868 Old M-78, East Lansing, MI

Breakthrough Basketball conducts quality, high-intensity, drill based camps that focus on not only bettering a players skill set on the court but also building character and confidence off the...

Blue Man Group East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 750 E Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, and now it’s your turn. It’s everything you know and love about Blue Man...

Pumpstock Music Festival East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: East Lansing, MI

Pumpstock is East Lansing's annual festival of American Roots Music. An afternoon of fun for the family in Bailey Park (bring a chair) with a playground, face painting, and food The 2021 festival...

Summer Games East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 7868 Old M-78, East Lansing, MI

Summer Games details on Jun 17-24, 2021 at - Haslett, MI