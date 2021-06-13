Cancel
Sanford, NC

Sanford calendar: Events coming up

(SANFORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Sanford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sanford:

Music On The Mann

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 507 N Steele St #10, Sanford, NC

A free concert on the lawn featuring Jim Quick and Coastline with special guest Tuesday Night Music Club

TREASURE ISLAND

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 120 Carthage St, Sanford, NC

Set sail on an adventure with an original musical version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, Treasure Island by Michael Hoagland and Peggy Taphorn. This coming-of-age story narrates a … Continue...

"Carolina Indie Fest"

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 Chatham St, Sanford, NC

Saturday, September 18, 2021 AMITTAI BLAKK Set Time - 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m on the Beer Garden Stage CAROLINA INDIE FEST Sept 18th and 19th: 12pm-10pm (Sat) 12pm-9pm (Sun) Three stages: Main...

The Well Youth Ministry

Sanford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 1411 Fire Tower Road, Sanford, NC 27330

Ready for the most exciting place to be in Sanford? Don't miss The Well!

Gospel Sing ~ Hunt Springs Baptist

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 1557 St Andrews Church Rd, Sanford, NC

Join The Crusaders of NC as we share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ in song & testimony!

ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

