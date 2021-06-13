Sanford calendar: Events coming up
(SANFORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Sanford calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sanford:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Address: 507 N Steele St #10, Sanford, NC
A free concert on the lawn featuring Jim Quick and Coastline with special guest Tuesday Night Music Club
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 120 Carthage St, Sanford, NC
Set sail on an adventure with an original musical version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, Treasure Island by Michael Hoagland and Peggy Taphorn. This coming-of-age story narrates a … Continue...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 115 Chatham St, Sanford, NC
Saturday, September 18, 2021 AMITTAI BLAKK Set Time - 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m on the Beer Garden Stage CAROLINA INDIE FEST Sept 18th and 19th: 12pm-10pm (Sat) 12pm-9pm (Sun) Three stages: Main...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 1411 Fire Tower Road, Sanford, NC 27330
Ready for the most exciting place to be in Sanford? Don't miss The Well!
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM
Address: 1557 St Andrews Church Rd, Sanford, NC
Join The Crusaders of NC as we share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ in song & testimony!