Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Fairbanks has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairbanks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qclhk_0aT3tyD300

SunDog CrossFit Cohen Weightlifting Seminar

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 3501 Lathrop St, Suite C, Fairbanks, AK 99701

This is an Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter PR's!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5dwC_0aT3tyD300

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeAis_0aT3tyD300

Reindeer Yoga at Chena Outdoor Collective

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 7435 Chena Hot Springs Rd, Fairbanks, AK

Reindeer Yoga at Chena Outdoor Collective at 6:00 PM AKDT on June 22 offered by Alaska Mobile Yoga. The Chena Outdoor Collective at Two Rivers Outpost would like you to join us for yoga with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQj6R_0aT3tyD300

Pivot! 2021 Friends Throwback Themed Bar Crawl

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Pivot! 2021 Friends Throwback Themed Bar Crawl at Fairbanks Alaska, Fairbanks, United States on Sat Nov 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtUzt_0aT3tyD300

Defensive Handgun II

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Defensive Handgun 2 is a demanding course and consists of 16 hours training that will challenge you physically and mentally. This course is for ages 18 and up and you must be able to legally...

Learn More
Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks, AK
10
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Fairbanks, AK
Government
City
Fairbanks, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Weightlifting#Reindeer#Suite C#Olympian#Olympic Head Coach#Pr#Ak Reindeer Yoga At#Alaska Mobile Yoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related