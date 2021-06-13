Fairbanks calendar: What's coming up

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Fairbanks has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairbanks:

SunDog CrossFit Cohen Weightlifting Seminar Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 3501 Lathrop St, Suite C, Fairbanks, AK 99701

This is an Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter PR's!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Reindeer Yoga at Chena Outdoor Collective Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 7435 Chena Hot Springs Rd, Fairbanks, AK

Reindeer Yoga at Chena Outdoor Collective at 6:00 PM AKDT on June 22 offered by Alaska Mobile Yoga. The Chena Outdoor Collective at Two Rivers Outpost would like you to join us for yoga with...

Pivot! 2021 Friends Throwback Themed Bar Crawl Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Pivot! 2021 Friends Throwback Themed Bar Crawl at Fairbanks Alaska, Fairbanks, United States on Sat Nov 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Defensive Handgun II Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Defensive Handgun 2 is a demanding course and consists of 16 hours training that will challenge you physically and mentally. This course is for ages 18 and up and you must be able to legally...