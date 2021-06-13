Fairbanks calendar: What's coming up
(FAIRBANKS, AK) Fairbanks has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairbanks:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM
Address: 3501 Lathrop St, Suite C, Fairbanks, AK 99701
This is an Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter PR's!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 7435 Chena Hot Springs Rd, Fairbanks, AK
Reindeer Yoga at Chena Outdoor Collective at 6:00 PM AKDT on June 22 offered by Alaska Mobile Yoga. The Chena Outdoor Collective at Two Rivers Outpost would like you to join us for yoga with...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Pivot! 2021 Friends Throwback Themed Bar Crawl at Fairbanks Alaska, Fairbanks, United States on Sat Nov 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Defensive Handgun 2 is a demanding course and consists of 16 hours training that will challenge you physically and mentally. This course is for ages 18 and up and you must be able to legally...