Coming soon: Logan events
(LOGAN, UT) Logan is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Logan:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 43 Main St, Logan, UT
Ceramics Children's Camp 2 | Age 5-12 at Tickets zoeken, 43 S Main St, Logan, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 09:00 am
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 179 Main Street, #Suite 109, Logan, UT 84321
This Basics of Breastfeeding class will teach you breastfeeding basics and other tips and tricks! Register today!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: 5210 Old Main Hill, Logan, UT 84321
WATS 6900: Field Botany: Wetland and Riparian Ecosystems. 3.0 CEUs (continuing education units).
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: 175 W 1400 N #B, Logan, UT
This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more. 16 Views 05/06/2021 Last update
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Logan, UT 84321
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!