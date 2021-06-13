Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, UT

Coming soon: Logan events

Posted by 
Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 7 days ago

(LOGAN, UT) Logan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Logan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNtry_0aT3txKK00

Ceramics Children's Camp 2 | Age 5-12

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 43 Main St, Logan, UT

Ceramics Children's Camp 2 | Age 5-12 at Tickets zoeken, 43 S Main St, Logan, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 09:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14p70J_0aT3txKK00

Basics of Breastfeeding

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 179 Main Street, #Suite 109, Logan, UT 84321

This Basics of Breastfeeding class will teach you breastfeeding basics and other tips and tricks! Register today!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bqt3N_0aT3txKK00

Field Botany: Wetland and Riparian Ecosystems

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 5210 Old Main Hill, Logan, UT 84321

WATS 6900: Field Botany: Wetland and Riparian Ecosystems. 3.0 CEUs (continuing education units).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdZAu_0aT3txKK00

Logan Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 175 W 1400 N #B, Logan, UT

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more. 16 Views 05/06/2021 Last update

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpocY_0aT3txKK00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Logan, UT 84321

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
Logan Daily

Logan Daily

Logan, UT
18
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Logan, UT
Government
City
Logan, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Make Yourself#Speed Dating#Ut Ceramics Children#Views 05 06 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Logan, UTPosted by
Logan Daily

Trending lifestyle headlines in Logan

(LOGAN, UT) Life in Logan has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Logan, UTPosted by
Logan Daily

Top stories trending in Logan

(LOGAN, UT) What’s going on in Logan? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Logan area, click here.