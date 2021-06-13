Coming soon: Logan events

(LOGAN, UT) Logan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Logan:

Ceramics Children's Camp 2 | Age 5-12 Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 43 Main St, Logan, UT

Basics of Breastfeeding Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 179 Main Street, #Suite 109, Logan, UT 84321

This Basics of Breastfeeding class will teach you breastfeeding basics and other tips and tricks! Register today!

Field Botany: Wetland and Riparian Ecosystems Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 5210 Old Main Hill, Logan, UT 84321

WATS 6900: Field Botany: Wetland and Riparian Ecosystems. 3.0 CEUs (continuing education units).

Logan Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 175 W 1400 N #B, Logan, UT

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more. 16 Views 05/06/2021 Last update

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Logan, UT 84321

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!