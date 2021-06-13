Lebanon calendar: Coming events

(LEBANON, PA) Lebanon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lebanon:

Beast of the East Truck & Tractor Pulls Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

Beast of the East Truck and Tractor Pull at Lebanon Valley Exposition Center & Fairgrounds, Lebanon, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Suwannee Hulaween 2021 Official Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 W Maple St, Lebanon, PA

Suwannee Hulaween 2021 Official Dat : Oct 28 at 7 AM PDT – Oct 31 at 8 PM PDT Location : Music In The Park of Lebanon, PA

Gem Miners Jubilee Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

Gem Miner's Jubilee August 20-22, 2021 Gem, Jewelry, Bead, Mineral, Fossil & Craft Show Lebanon Expo & Fairgrounds 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon PA 17042 Open to the Public!!! + Wholesale Trade Room

Sunset Outlets Cruise-In Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1650 N 7th St #1, Lebanon, PA

Sunset Grocery Outlets 1650 N 7th St, Lebanon Food available right across the street at Justine’s Place Cruise In Meet and Greet at Sunset Outlets hosted by Barry Lutz. At at dusk, come out and...

Celebration of Life for John Hunt Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA

View John Hunt's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.