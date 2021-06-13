Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville events coming soon

Posted by 
Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 7 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Cookeville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cookeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcJRy_0aT3tvYs00

Upper Cumberland Quilt Festival

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 205 W Wall St, Cookeville, TN

Quilt Festival of 600 quilts and needlework items on display at five venues. Vendors and Crafters on site. Food available for lunch. Best festival in the state and the largest in the state. Walk...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BWX0_0aT3tvYs00

June Chapter Meet and Eat

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 E 9th St, Cookeville, TN

Join your UC H.O.G. family at the June Meet and Eat at Spankie's in Cookville. Come and enjoy great food and friends. If you haven't been to a Meet and Eat lately, we look forward to seeing you at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfm8j_0aT3tvYs00

ULTIMATE OLDIES - Third Thursdays in the Park Concert Series

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 43 N Walnut Ave, Cookeville, TN

Third Thursdays in the Park Concert Series present The Ultimate Oldies Show June 17 at 7:30pm Dogwood Park Performance Pavilion FREE FAMILY EVENT Concessions will be open Public Restrooms will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXaAP_0aT3tvYs00

Astronaut Exploration Workshops

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1225 S Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN

June 14th - 18th “Astronaut Exploration” In this 10 workshop exploration of space, you’ll learn facts about Earth, our solar system, and outer space. From studying characteristics of each planet...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113cQ5_0aT3tvYs00

Jr. Ranger Day Camp

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 390 Cummins Falls Ln, Cookeville, TN

It is our pleasure to announce Cummins Falls State Park Junior Ranger day camps. Curriculum is designed for children ages 6 to 12. Programs help children build a better relationship with the great...

Learn More
Cookeville Daily

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville, TN
30
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Earth#Live Events#Tn Quilt Festival#Crafters#Tn Join#Uc H O G#Public Restrooms#Cummins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cookeville, TNPosted by
Cookeville Daily

News wrap: Headlines in Cookeville

(COOKEVILLE, TN) What’s going on in Cookeville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cookeville area, click here.
Cookeville, TNPosted by
Cookeville Daily

Trending lifestyle headlines in Cookeville

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Cookeville, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.