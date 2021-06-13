Cookeville events coming soon

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Cookeville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cookeville:

Upper Cumberland Quilt Festival Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 205 W Wall St, Cookeville, TN

Quilt Festival of 600 quilts and needlework items on display at five venues. Vendors and Crafters on site. Food available for lunch. Best festival in the state and the largest in the state. Walk...

June Chapter Meet and Eat Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 E 9th St, Cookeville, TN

Join your UC H.O.G. family at the June Meet and Eat at Spankie's in Cookville. Come and enjoy great food and friends. If you haven't been to a Meet and Eat lately, we look forward to seeing you at...

ULTIMATE OLDIES - Third Thursdays in the Park Concert Series Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 43 N Walnut Ave, Cookeville, TN

Third Thursdays in the Park Concert Series present The Ultimate Oldies Show June 17 at 7:30pm Dogwood Park Performance Pavilion FREE FAMILY EVENT Concessions will be open Public Restrooms will be...

Astronaut Exploration Workshops Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1225 S Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN

June 14th - 18th “Astronaut Exploration” In this 10 workshop exploration of space, you’ll learn facts about Earth, our solar system, and outer space. From studying characteristics of each planet...

Jr. Ranger Day Camp Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 390 Cummins Falls Ln, Cookeville, TN

It is our pleasure to announce Cummins Falls State Park Junior Ranger day camps. Curriculum is designed for children ages 6 to 12. Programs help children build a better relationship with the great...