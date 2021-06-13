Portland calendar: What's coming up

(PORTLAND, ME) Live events are lining up on the Portland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:

Church of Good Times Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 123 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME 04101

Local band Church of Good Times returns for another night of live music at the Public House!

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 18 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101

80's Party Cruise on the Casablanca out of Portland, ME

Maine YogaFest 2022 Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 195 North Street, Portland, ME 04101

A Yoga Festival celebrating community and all that yoga has to offer us, physically, mentally and spiritually.

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 121 Center Street, Portland, ME 04101

Throwback First edition of throwbacks brought you by Innox entertainment/Aura. Portland's finest DJs, Dj Jimmy Tabz and Dj innox, spinning the oldies in the luxury basement of Aura, music including Hip Hop, RnBs, Afrobeat, Dancehall, Reggae and more. You don't wanna miss this. Tickets are sold at the door for $10, though everyone is free of charge before 11:00pm. It is all about bring your memory back, vibes from 80's, 90's early 2000's, come enjoy with us thank me later!!! Here is a list of mus

Sunset Beer and Oyster Cruise w/ Bunker Brewing Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Maine State Pier, Portland, ME 04101

Feel Good Portland presents a two-hour sunset beer and oyster cruise with Bunker Brewing on board the majestic Frances, a 74-ft sailboat.