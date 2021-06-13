Live events State College — what’s coming up

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) State College is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in State College:

Modern Slat Bench State College, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1224 N Atherton St, State College, PA

$245 Sign up here: therivet.org/classes-and-events/ **Face masks are required, and this class is socially distanced** This class takes place over the course of 4, 3-hour sessions. Students will be...

Kane Brown State College State College, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Kane Brown Live in State College, Pennsylvania! Kane Brown is back for the Blessed & Free Tour in 2021. Find tickets now! #KaneBrown

Farmers Can Retire Too: Estate Planning State College, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: State College, PA

Learn best practices for your estate during this informative event!

Kidzplosion! 2021 State College, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Kidzplosion is a 3-night, jam-packed, high energy Christian camp for children who are entering Kindergarten through those who have completed 5th grade. Come experience team competitions, hands-on...

No Quarter - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin's Legacy State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Saturday, November 6th, 2021| This event is 21 and Over