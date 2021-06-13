Live events on the horizon in Meridian

(MERIDIAN, MS) Meridian is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meridian:

EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th St, Meridian, MS

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.

Metallica, Nine Inch Nails To Headline Welcome To Rockville Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

The destination event Welcome To Rockville moves to a different weekend this year, November 11-14, at its new home at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Metallica, Nine...

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021 Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 13 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Meridian, MS 39301

Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021 Featuring Kelontae Gavin

State Games of MS 3D and Field Archery Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 4626 Camp Binachi Rd, Meridian, MS

Site: Camp Binachi Entry Fee: $35 includes one 3-D event and one field archery event. Each additional event is $10. One T-shirt per shooter. Competitors may enter more than one event per day...