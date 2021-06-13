Cancel
Meridian, MS

Live events on the horizon in Meridian

Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 7 days ago

(MERIDIAN, MS) Meridian is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meridian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9JF4_0aT3tq9F00

EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th St, Meridian, MS

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZYIY_0aT3tq9F00

Metallica, Nine Inch Nails To Headline Welcome To Rockville

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

The destination event Welcome To Rockville moves to a different weekend this year, November 11-14, at its new home at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Metallica, Nine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moH2A_0aT3tq9F00

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HqtrB_0aT3tq9F00

Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 13 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Meridian, MS 39301

Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021 Featuring Kelontae Gavin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fgHS_0aT3tq9F00

State Games of MS 3D and Field Archery

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 4626 Camp Binachi Rd, Meridian, MS

Site: Camp Binachi Entry Fee: $35 includes one 3-D event and one field archery event. Each additional event is $10. One T-shirt per shooter. Competitors may enter more than one event per day...

