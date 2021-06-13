Events on the Harrisonburg calendar
(HARRISONBURG, VA) Harrisonburg is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harrisonburg:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 50 S Mason St, Harrisonburg, VA
Welcome to the Rocktown Rambler! We are so excited for you to be joining us! The Rocktown Rambler is a celebration of riding backcountry roads in the Shenandoah Valley. There will be gravel, some...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 4808 S. Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Join us for the Rockingham Spring Home Show happening June 18th - 20th at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM
Address: 965 Pleasant Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Harrisonburg VCE Office
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 4808 S Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA
Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell at Pepsi Grandstand, Rockingham County Fair at 2021-08-17
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 4808 S Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA
Summer Jam at Rockingham County Fair, 4808 S Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, United States on Fri Jul 16 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Jul 18 2021 at 03:00 pm