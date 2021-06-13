Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Dubuque Journal
Dubuque Journal
 7 days ago

(DUBUQUE, IA) Live events are coming to Dubuque.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dubuque:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlMOt_0aT3tod100

Old 20 Market

Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 14569 Old Hwy Rd, Dubuque, IA

Take the Historic Old Highway 20 out to the Dubuque Co. Fairgrounds on Wednesday nights this summer to shop local vendors such as: Growers, Producers & Processors Crafters, Makers & Artisans Area...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITEmD_0aT3tod100

Blackberry Smoke

Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 405 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Blackberry Smoke will be performing at Five Flags Center on Sunday, August 29th, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpsEn_0aT3tod100

Guitar Night

Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Come enjoy an evening of guitar music! From jazz to classical, to Brazilian music. This concert features musicians of Marcus DeJesus studio

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhzLJ_0aT3tod100

Kings of Chaos Tickets

Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1855 Greyhound Park Rd, Dubuque, IA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Kings of Chaos at Q Casino Back Waters Stage in Dubuque, IA, United States Of America on Sat, 26, Jun, 2021 on GigsGuide.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyYXu_0aT3tod100

Step X

Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:10 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:40 AM

Address: 3485 Windsor Ave, Dubuque, IA

A 30-minute step aerobics class. Work on your rhythm using steps that can be adjusted to 3 different heights.

Learn More
Dubuque Journal

Dubuque Journal

Dubuque, IA
9
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dubuque Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
Dubuque County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Music#Standup Comedy#The Dubuque Co#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Dubuque Journal

Top homes for sale in Dubuque

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great west end location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath split foyer on a great lot with a covered deck! Home has been
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Dubuque Journal

Dubuque gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.54 per gallon

(DUBUQUE, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Dubuque, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas. Conoco at 1405 Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Dubuque Journal

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dubuque

(DUBUQUE, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Dubuque area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Dubuque Journal

Here’s the cheapest gas in Dubuque Saturday

(DUBUQUE, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Dubuque area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon. Conoco at 1405 Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.