Dubuque calendar: What's coming up

(DUBUQUE, IA) Live events are coming to Dubuque.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dubuque:

Old 20 Market Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 14569 Old Hwy Rd, Dubuque, IA

Take the Historic Old Highway 20 out to the Dubuque Co. Fairgrounds on Wednesday nights this summer to shop local vendors such as: Growers, Producers & Processors Crafters, Makers & Artisans Area...

Blackberry Smoke Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 405 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Blackberry Smoke will be performing at Five Flags Center on Sunday, August 29th, 2021.

Guitar Night Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Come enjoy an evening of guitar music! From jazz to classical, to Brazilian music. This concert features musicians of Marcus DeJesus studio

Kings of Chaos Tickets Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1855 Greyhound Park Rd, Dubuque, IA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Kings of Chaos at Q Casino Back Waters Stage in Dubuque, IA, United States Of America on Sat, 26, Jun, 2021 on GigsGuide.

Step X Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:10 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:40 AM

Address: 3485 Windsor Ave, Dubuque, IA

A 30-minute step aerobics class. Work on your rhythm using steps that can be adjusted to 3 different heights.